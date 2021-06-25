Subprime lender Amigo's securitisation facility cut, waiver extended

Subprime lender Amigo said on Friday it has secured a three month extension to a funding line but that its size has been cut from 250 million pounds ($348.10 million)to 100 million, as it scrambles to secure its future after a court rejected a rescue plan for the firm last month.

Amigo said it had agreed with backers for a waiver over the performance triggers on a securitisation facility to be extended to Sept 24 from June 25.

Amigo repeated that it was reviewing its options, including drawing up a new rescue plan or insolvency.

($1 = 0.7182 pounds)

