Subprime lender Amigo says 'reverse takeover' deal terminated

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A reverse takeover deal involving Amigo Holdings AMGO.L, Craven House Capital and various individuals signed last month has been terminated, the British subprime lender said on Thursday.

"This is disappointing news as the transaction, in the form of a reverse takeover of Amigo, offered a solution that could have provided a future for shareholders, offering some small value that wouldn't be available otherwise," Amigo CEO Danny Malone said in a statement.

