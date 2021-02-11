Subdued start seen as Wall Street treads water

MELBOURNE, Feb 12 (IFR) - With so many regional markets closed for Lunar New Year and Wall Street continuing to tread water overnight, Asian investors may struggle for inspiration this morning.

A warning from US President Joe Biden that China was out to “eat our lunch” alongside a higher-than-expected initial claims count of 793,000, versus the 757,000 market forecast, contained upside potential as the Dow Jones inched 0.02% lower on the day.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite performed better, climbing 0.16% and 0.38%, thanks to technology sector gains.

In-demand tech stocks also supported European equities with the FTSE 100, DAX and FTSE Milan rising 0.07%, 0.77% and 0.18%, though the CAC 40 slipped 0.02%, despite a near 5% jump in Credit Agricole’s share price on strong Q4 2020 results.

A soft auction of US$27bn 30-year notes, in contrast to well received three-year and 10-year sales earlier in the week, weighed on Treasuries' secondary market as US 10-year and 30-year yields both firmed 2bp, to 1.16% and 1.95%. Two-year yields were unchanged at 0.11%.

BTPs were especially well bid in Europe as 10-year Italian yields fell 5bp to an all time low of 0.45% in a move attributed to Wednesday’s soft US CPI report and dovish comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

German and UK 10-year yields eased 1bp and 2bp to minus 0.46% and 0.47%.

The European main and crossover CDS spreads narrowed 0.5bp and 3bp to 47bp and 240.5bp. The US investment grade CDS spread was unchanged at 50.5bp.

Primary markets

German agency KfW (Aaa/AAA/AAA) is set to tap its A$1.35bn 3.20% September 2026 Kangaroo bond for a minimum A$200m (US$155m) via Nomura and TD Securities. The reopening is being marketed at asset swaps plus 13bp.

Retirement village operator Arvida Group is due to price a maximum NZ$125m (US$90m) seven-year secured retail note offer today around mid-swaps plus 180bp–200bp guidance. ANZ is arranger and joint lead manager with Craigs Investment Partners, Forsyth Barr and Jarden Securities.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by David Holland)

((john.weavers@refinitiv.com; +0434 600 950))