Subdued Growth No Barrier To Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) With Shares Advancing 45%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 45% gain in the last month alone. The annual gain comes to 119% following the latest surge, making investors sit up and take notice.

Following the firm bounce in price, Willamette Valley Vineyards may be sending bearish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 28.5x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 20x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

Willamette Valley Vineyards certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings growth will be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqCM:WVVI Price Based on Past Earnings May 1st 2021

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Willamette Valley Vineyards will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

Willamette Valley Vineyards' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 53% gain to the company's bottom line. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the market is expected to grow by 18% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term earnings decline into perspective.

With this information, we find it concerning that Willamette Valley Vineyards is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From Willamette Valley Vineyards' P/E?

Willamette Valley Vineyards' P/E is getting right up there since its shares have risen strongly. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Willamette Valley Vineyards revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term aren't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to grow. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance is highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Willamette Valley Vineyards that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Willamette Valley Vineyards. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.