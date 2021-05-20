Subdued Growth No Barrier To The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) With Shares Advancing 27%

The The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 27%. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 68%.

Since its price has surged higher, Eastern's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 23.3x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 19x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

For instance, Eastern's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGM:EML Price Based on Past Earnings May 20th 2021

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Eastern, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Eastern's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 42%. This has soured the latest three-year period, which nevertheless managed to deliver a decent 26% overall rise in EPS. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 17% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

In light of this, it's alarming that Eastern's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Eastern's P/E

The large bounce in Eastern's shares has lifted the company's P/E to a fairly high level. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Eastern revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look worse than current market expectations. When we see weak earnings with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Eastern has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Eastern. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

