Subdued Growth No Barrier To Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) With Shares Advancing 26%

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 26% gain and recovering from prior weakness. The last month tops off a massive increase of 110% in the last year.

After such a large jump in price, Teradyne may be sending bearish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 27.9x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 22x and even P/E's lower than 12x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Teradyne has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Teradyne?

Teradyne's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 72% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 263% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 2.0% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 15% per year, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's alarming that Teradyne's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Teradyne's P/E

Teradyne's P/E is getting right up there since its shares have risen strongly. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Teradyne's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

