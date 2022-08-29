Subdued Growth No Barrier To TD Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GLG) Price

TD Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GLG) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18.5x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 15x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

For example, consider that TD Holdings' financial performance has been pretty ordinary lately as earnings growth is non-existent. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the benign earnings growth will improve to outperform the broader market in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price. NasdaqCM:GLG Price Based on Past Earnings August 29th 2022 Although there are no analyst estimates available for TD Holdings, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

TD Holdings' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, the company posted a result that saw barely any deviation from a year ago. The longer-term trend has been no better as the company has no earnings growth to show for over the last three years either. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has definitely eluded the company recently.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 9.1% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we find it concerning that TD Holdings is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On TD Holdings' P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that TD Holdings currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider market forecast. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance isn't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with TD Holdings (at least 1 which can't be ignored), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on TD Holdings, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

