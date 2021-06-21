Subdued Growth No Barrier To Rexnord Corporation's (NYSE:RXN) Price

Rexnord Corporation's (NYSE:RXN) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 31.9x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 18x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Rexnord's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Rexnord's Growth Trending?

NYSE:RXN Price Based on Past Earnings June 21st 2021 free report on Rexnord

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Rexnord's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, the company posted a result that saw barely any deviation from a year ago. The lack of growth did nothing to help the company's aggregate three-year performance, which is an unsavory 15% drop in EPS. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the seven analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 14% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 14% each year, which is not materially different.

In light of this, it's curious that Rexnord's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Rexnord currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is only in line with the wider market. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Rexnord you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Rexnord, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

