Subdued Growth No Barrier To Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) With Shares Advancing 25%

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 25% after a shaky period beforehand. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 97% in the last year.

After such a large jump in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 21x, you may consider Pool as a stock to avoid entirely with its 38.7x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Pool has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

Pool's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 67% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 119% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 10% each year as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 15% growth each year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

In light of this, it's alarming that Pool's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Pool's P/E

Shares in Pool have built up some good momentum lately, which has really inflated its P/E. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Pool's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

Having said that, be aware Pool is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

