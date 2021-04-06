Subdued Growth No Barrier To MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) With Shares Advancing 29%

The MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 29%. The annual gain comes to 131% following the latest surge, making investors sit up and take notice.

Since its price has surged higher, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 22x, you may consider MKS Instruments as a stock to potentially avoid with its 31x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, MKS Instruments has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:MKSI Price Based on Past Earnings April 5th 2021

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like MKS Instruments' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 147%. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 16% per year as estimated by the ten analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 15% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's curious that MKS Instruments' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Final Word

The large bounce in MKS Instruments' shares has lifted the company's P/E to a fairly high level. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that MKS Instruments currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is only in line with the wider market. Right now we are uncomfortable with the relatively high share price as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Many other vital risk factors can be found on the company's balance sheet. You can assess many of the main risks through our free balance sheet analysis for MKS Instruments with six simple checks.

