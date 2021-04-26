Subdued Growth No Barrier To MarketAxess Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 62.2x MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 21x and even P/E's lower than 12x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, MarketAxess Holdings has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:MKTX Price Based on Past Earnings April 26th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on MarketAxess Holdings.

Is There Enough Growth For MarketAxess Holdings?

MarketAxess Holdings' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 33% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 96% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 9.9% per year as estimated by the twelve analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 15% growth each year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

In light of this, it's alarming that MarketAxess Holdings' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that MarketAxess Holdings currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 1 warning sign for MarketAxess Holdings that we have uncovered.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

