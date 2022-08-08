Subdued Growth No Barrier To MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) With Shares Advancing 30%

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 30% after a shaky period beforehand. Longer-term shareholders would be thankful for the recovery in the share price since it's now virtually flat for the year after the recent bounce.

Since its price has surged higher, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 15x, you may consider MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings as a stock to potentially avoid with its 19.7x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:MTSI Price Based on Past Earnings August 8th 2022

How Is MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings' Growth Trending?

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 462% gain to the company's bottom line. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 26% as estimated by the twelve analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 9.4%, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we find it concerning that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Final Word

The large bounce in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings' shares has lifted the company's P/E to a fairly high level. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

