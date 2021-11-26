Subdued Growth No Barrier To DTE Energy Company's (NYSE:DTE) Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 21.3x DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 17x and even P/E's lower than 9x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, DTE Energy's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For DTE Energy?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like DTE Energy's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 9.2%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 22% in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 8.4% each year as estimated by the eleven analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 11% per annum, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it concerning that DTE Energy is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On DTE Energy's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of DTE Energy's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 3 warning signs for DTE Energy (1 is potentially serious!) that we have uncovered.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on DTE Energy, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

