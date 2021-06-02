Subdued Growth No Barrier To CME Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CME) Price

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 39.9x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

CME Group hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as CME Group's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 20% decrease to the company's bottom line. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 57% in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 13% per year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 14% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it interesting that CME Group is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of CME Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for CME Group that you need to be mindful of.

If you're unsure about the strength of CME Group's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

