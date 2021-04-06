Subdued Growth No Barrier To Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) With Shares Advancing 33%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 33% gain in the last month alone. The last month tops off a massive increase of 159% in the last year.

Following the firm bounce in price, Axcelis Technologies' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 32.8x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 22x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Axcelis Technologies has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:ACLS Price Based on Past Earnings April 6th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Axcelis Technologies.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Axcelis Technologies' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 186%. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 63% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 17% during the coming year according to the six analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 20% growth , the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

In light of this, it's alarming that Axcelis Technologies' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

Axcelis Technologies' P/E is getting right up there since its shares have risen strongly. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Axcelis Technologies currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Axcelis Technologies that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Axcelis Technologies, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

