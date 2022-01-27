Subdued Growth No Barrier To AudioCodes Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:AUDC) Price

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 16x, you may consider AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 26.3x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Recent times have been advantageous for AudioCodes as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:AUDC Price Based on Past Earnings January 27th 2022

How Is AudioCodes' Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, AudioCodes would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 205% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 226% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 5.2% as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 11%.

With this information, we find it concerning that AudioCodes is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that AudioCodes currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 1 warning sign for AudioCodes that you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

