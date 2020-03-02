subbed-French manufacturing contracted in February -PMI

Refiles to remove extraneous word in headline

PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - French manufacturing activity contracted slightly in February, a survey showed on Monday, as the euro zone's second-biggest economy starts to take a hit from the global coronavirus outbreak.

Data compiler IHS Markit said its final purchasing managers' index fell to 49.8 points in February from 51.1 in January, marginally higher than a preliminary reading of 49.7.

The fall put the index below the 50-point mark dividing expansions in activity from contractions for the first time since last July.

IHS Markit economist Eliot Kerr said that besides the headwinds caused by the coronavirus outbreak, which has disrupted supply chains around the world, French manufacturing was also being hit by a slowdown in the automotive industry and issues related to Boeing's BA.N 737 MAX grounding crisis.

The grounding of the plane after two fatal crashes led to French aerospace company Safran SAF.PA warning last month of an impact on its revenues in 2020.

"The impact of the coronavirus outbreak crept into the French manufacturing sector during February, with some panellists mentioning it as a reason for fewer new orders," said Kerr.

"However, this was by no means the sole cause of negativity for goods producers, with respondents continuing to cite the slowdown in autos and others mentioning the discontinuation of Boeing 737 Max production," added Kerr.

