SUBARU Unveils 2024 Reports on Growth and Sustainability

October 31, 2024 — 11:55 am EDT

SUBARU (JP:7270) has released an update.

SUBARU Corporation has unveiled its Integrated Report 2024 and Sustainability Web 2024, aiming to align sustainable growth with societal enjoyment and sustainability. These resources, enriched with insights into SUBARU’s business models and strategies, are intended to deepen stakeholders’ understanding of the company’s value creation and sustainability initiatives.

