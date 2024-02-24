Subaru (TSE:7270) Price Target Increased by 6.46% to 3,286.95

The average one-year price target for Subaru (TSE:7270) has been revised to 3,286.95 / share. This is an increase of 6.46% from the prior estimate of 3,087.60 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,121.00 to a high of 4,515.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.14% from the latest reported closing price of 3,359.00 / share.

Subaru Maintains 2.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.26%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Subaru. This is a decrease of 248 owner(s) or 89.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7270 is 0.42%, an increase of 73.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 88.74% to 7,786K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 3,132K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,131K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7270 by 8.04% over the last quarter.

AINTX - Ariel International Fund Investor Class holds 1,362K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,754K shares, representing a decrease of 28.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7270 by 4.31% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 847K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7270 by 2.77% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 524K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7270 by 13.25% over the last quarter.

BBTIX - Bridge Builder Tax Managed International Equity Fund holds 366K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

