Subaru to temporarily shut its plants in July due to chip shortage

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Subaru Motor 7270.T said on Friday it will cut production at Japan's Gunma plants in July due to a global shortage of semiconductors.

"It is part of the production adjustment due to shortage of semiconductors," Subaru spokesperson said.

The plants, located in Gunma prefecture, northwest of Tokyo, will be idle on July 16.

Suzuki Motor Corp 7269.T said the carmaker is also considering slashing production in July at Kosai and Sagara plants in Shizuoka, Japan, for two and seven days, respectively.

While the dates have not been set yet, the company spokesperson said Suzuki is "continuing to make adjustments to minimise the impact".

