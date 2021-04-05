Subaru to temporarily shut its plant due to chip shortage

Contributors
Ritsuko Ando Reuters
Maki Shiraki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Japan's Subaru Corp said on Monday that the automaker will shut its Yajima plant between April 10 and 27 due to a chip shortage, affecting 10,000 vehicles.

Adds details, spokeswoman's comments

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Subaru Corp 7270.T said on Monday that the automaker will shut its Yajima plant between April 10 and 27 due to a chip shortage, affecting 10,000 vehicles.

Subaru will restart all production lines at the Yajima plant in Gunma Prefecture from May 10, it said in a statement. It added that the impact on the group's financial results is uncertain.

The production halt is caused by a global shortages of semiconductors and is not linked to a fire that hit chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp 6723.T, a Subaru spokeswoman said.

The Yajima plant manufactures some of the automaker's popular models, including Legacy sedan and Forester SUV.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando, Maki Shiraki; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Ritsuko.Ando@reuters.com; +81 3 6441 1743;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters