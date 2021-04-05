Subaru to temporarily shut its plant due to chip shortage

Adds details, spokeswoman's comments

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Subaru Corp 7270.T said on Monday that the automaker will shut its Yajima plant between April 10 and 27 due to a chip shortage, affecting 10,000 vehicles.

Subaru will restart all production lines at the Yajima plant in Gunma Prefecture from May 10, it said in a statement. It added that the impact on the group's financial results is uncertain.

The production halt is caused by a global shortages of semiconductors and is not linked to a fire that hit chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp 6723.T, a Subaru spokeswoman said.

The Yajima plant manufactures some of the automaker's popular models, including Legacy sedan and Forester SUV.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando, Maki Shiraki; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

