Subaru to temporarily halt Yajima plant due to chip shortage

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Subaru Corp 7270.T said on Monday that the automaker will halt its Yajima plant between April 10 and 27 to adjust production plans due to a chip shortage.

Subaru will restart all production lines at the Yajima plant in Gunma Prefecture from May 10, it said in a statement. It added that the impact on the group's financial results is uncertain.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

