Subaru to temporarily halt Yajima plant due to chip shortage

Japan's Subaru Corp said on Monday that the automaker will halt its Yajima plant between April 10 and 27 to adjust production plans due to a chip shortage.

Subaru will restart all production lines at the Yajima plant in Gunma Prefecture from May 10, it said in a statement. It added that the impact on the group's financial results is uncertain.

