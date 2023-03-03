Subaru to nominate executive Osakti as next president, Nakamura as chairperson

TOKYO, March 3 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Subaru 7270.T said on Friday Atsushi Osaki, executive vice president and manufacturing division chief general manager, would be appointed the next president and chief executive.

Current President and Chief Executive Tomomi Nakamura would be nominated as next chairperson pending the approval of the shareholders and board in June, the automaker said.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

