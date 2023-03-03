Subaru to nominate executive Osaki as next president, Nakamura as chairperson

Adds Osaki's background, context

TOKYO, March 3 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Subaru 7270.T said on Friday Atsushi Osaki, executive vice president and manufacturing division chief general manager, would be appointed the next president and chief executive.

Current President and Chief Executive Tomomi Nakamura would be nominated as next chairperson pending the approval of the shareholders and board in June, the automaker said.

The leadership shake-up comes more than a month later Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T, the world's largest automaker by sales, announced its leadership reshuffle. Toyota raised its stake in Subaru to 20% from 17% in 2019 as part of their strategy to better compete in developing new vehicle technologies.

Osaki, 60, joined Subaru in 1988 after studying at Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology graduate school. He has served as general manager of product and portfolio division, chief general manager of quality assurance division and chief quality officer.

Subaru said the new appointment is aimed at accelerating adoption to the major changes surrounding the automotive industry as the company marks the five-year milestone of the mid-term management vision formulated in 2018.

