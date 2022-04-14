Subaru suspends shipment of some models due to engine sensor malfunction -media

Japan's Subaru Corp has suspended shipment of some of its three main automobile models due to an engine sensor malfunction, the Nikkei newspaper and other media reported.

The automaker discovered the problem with the sensor in the CB18 engine that is used in its Forester, Outback and Levorg models, according to reports late on Thursday.

Production of the three models is expected to be suspended in late April, and Subaru is also considering a possible recall, according to reports. Shipment is planned to resume in mid-June, the Nikkei said.

About 54,000 cars with the engine have been sold since October 2020, according to reports.

