Subaru plans to reduce production by 48,000 vehicles this year due to chip shortage

Eimi Yamamitsu Reuters
Published
TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Subaru Corp 7270.T said on Friday it has cut its production plan this fiscal year by around 48,000 vehicles due to a global chip shortage.

While the automaker definitely sees the impact of the chip crunch continuing into the next fiscal year, it is unclear how many vehicles will be affected, Subaru chief financial officer Toshiaki Okada said.

The automaker could also possibly suspend or adjust plant operations in future if it cannot procure chips, he said in a post-earnings call.

