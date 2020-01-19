Subaru plans to electrify all vehicles sold worldwide by first half of 2030s

TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Subaru Corp 7270.T on Monday said it plans to electrify all its vehicles sold globally by the first half of the 2030s as part of its long-term goal to achieve a carbon-free society.

Before that, the Japanese automaker said at least 40% of all of its cars sold worldwide would comprise all-battery electric vehicles or hybrid vehicles by 2030.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((naomi.tajitsu@thomsonreuters.com; +81364411078; Reuters Messaging: naomi.tajitsu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.