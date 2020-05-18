Subaru full-year profit rises 16% but uncertain about coronavirus impact

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Subaru Corp 7270.T on Monday posted a 15.7% rise in annual operating profit in the year that ended in March as it recovered from production delays and product recalls last year, but warned of uncertainties from the coronavirus outbreak this year.

Profit was 210.3 billion yen ($1.96 billion) for the year just ended, up from 181.7 billion yen a year ago. It exceeded a consensus estimate of 204.7 billion yen profit drawn from 17 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Subaru declined to give an earnings forecast for the current business year, citing uncertainties about the longer term impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its operations and sales.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((naomi.tajitsu@thomsonreuters.com; +81364411078; Reuters Messaging: naomi.tajitsu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.