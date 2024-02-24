Subaru (FUJHF) Price Target Increased by 6.26% to 21.47

The average one-year price target for Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHF) has been revised to 21.47 / share. This is an increase of 6.26% from the prior estimate of 20.20 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.85 to a high of 29.49 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.37% from the latest reported closing price of 22.45 / share.

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Subaru. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 6.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUJHF is 0.25%, an increase of 2.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 69,914K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,166K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,139K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUJHF by 1.73% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,834K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,824K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUJHF by 8.08% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,468K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,343K shares, representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUJHF by 3.75% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 3,132K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,131K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUJHF by 8.04% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 2,284K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,383K shares, representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUJHF by 8.02% over the last quarter.

