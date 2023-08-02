Subaru (FUJHF) Price Target Increased by 6.23% to 20.73

The average one-year price target for Subaru (OTC:FUJHF) has been revised to 20.73 / share. This is an increase of 6.23% from the prior estimate of 19.52 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 29.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.12% from the latest reported closing price of 19.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Subaru. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUJHF is 1.06%, a decrease of 3.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 201.62% to 278K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 248K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing an increase of 55.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUJHF by 148.81% over the last quarter.

MOPPX - Mercator International Opportunity Fund Institutional Class holds 30K shares. No change in the last quarter.

