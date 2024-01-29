Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) ending at $9.99, denoting a +1.32% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.76%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 13.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.5%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Subaru Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Subaru Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 6.41% upward. Currently, Subaru Corporation is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Subaru Corporation is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.94. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.14.

It's also important to note that FUJHY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. FUJHY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FUJHY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Subaru Corporation (FUJHY)

