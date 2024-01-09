Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The latest trading session saw Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) ending at $9.49, denoting a -1.66% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.42%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.09%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 7.7% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 2.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Subaru Corporation in its upcoming release.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Subaru Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Subaru Corporation holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Subaru Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.19. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.89.

One should further note that FUJHY currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FUJHY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

