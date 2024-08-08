Is Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Subaru Corporation (FUJHY). FUJHY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.31, which compares to its industry's average of 7.09. Over the past year, FUJHY's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.43 and as low as 5.29, with a median of 6.56.

We also note that FUJHY holds a PEG ratio of 0.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FUJHY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.43. Over the past 52 weeks, FUJHY's PEG has been as high as 0.33 and as low as 0.21, with a median of 0.27.

Another notable valuation metric for FUJHY is its P/B ratio of 0.74. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 0.82. FUJHY's P/B has been as high as 1.09 and as low as 0.74, with a median of 0.94, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. FUJHY has a P/S ratio of 0.38. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.56.

Finally, investors should note that FUJHY has a P/CF ratio of 2.80. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. FUJHY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4. Over the past year, FUJHY's P/CF has been as high as 4.44 and as low as 2.80, with a median of 3.78.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Subaru Corporation is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, FUJHY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

