Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The latest trading session saw Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) ending at $9.01, denoting a -0.66% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.01% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Subaru Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Subaru Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Subaru Corporation presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Subaru Corporation is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.81. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.66 of its industry.

One should further note that FUJHY currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 47, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

