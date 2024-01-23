Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) reached $9.95, with a -0.6% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.29% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.43%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 10.49% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Subaru Corporation in its upcoming release.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Subaru Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Subaru Corporation presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Subaru Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.42. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.11.

We can additionally observe that FUJHY currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.38 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

