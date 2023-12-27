Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) standing at $8.97, reflecting a -0.44% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 1.56% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.89%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Subaru Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Subaru Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Subaru Corporation boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Subaru Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.78. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.57 of its industry.

It's also important to note that FUJHY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Foreign industry stood at 0.37 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

