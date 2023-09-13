Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) closed the most recent trading day at $9.91, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 12.63% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Subaru Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $30.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +40.21% and +12.25%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Subaru Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Subaru Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Subaru Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.35. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.26.

Meanwhile, FUJHY's PEG ratio is currently 0.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FUJHY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

