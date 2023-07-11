Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) closed at $9 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.62% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 24.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Subaru Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Subaru Corporation should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Subaru Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Subaru Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.57, which means Subaru Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that FUJHY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.62 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FUJHY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.