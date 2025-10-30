Is Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Subaru Corporation is one of 99 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Subaru Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUJHY's full-year earnings has moved 12.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, FUJHY has gained about 19.5% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have gained an average of 12.7%. This shows that Subaru Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is QuantumScape Corporation (QS). The stock has returned 205.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, QuantumScape Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Subaru Corporation is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.9% so far this year, meaning that FUJHY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, QuantumScape Corporation belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. This 51-stock industry is currently ranked #74. The industry has moved +1.8% year to date.

Subaru Corporation and QuantumScape Corporation could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.