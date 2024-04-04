Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) standing at $11.21, reflecting a -0.62% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.23% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.24% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 10.64% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Subaru Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Subaru Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Subaru Corporation holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Subaru Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.11, which means Subaru Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that FUJHY currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Foreign industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.36.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 54, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

