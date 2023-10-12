Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) reached $9.41, with a -0.53% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.63%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Subaru Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

FUJHY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $30.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +40.21% and +8.45%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Subaru Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Subaru Corporation is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Subaru Corporation is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.96. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.96 of its industry.

It's also important to note that FUJHY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.49.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, finds itself in the top 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.