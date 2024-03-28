Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) closed the latest trading day at $11.30, indicating a -0.09% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 0.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.55%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Subaru Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Subaru Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.47% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Subaru Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Subaru Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.16 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.96, so one might conclude that Subaru Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that FUJHY currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Foreign industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.39.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.