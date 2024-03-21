Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) reached $11.28, with a -1.23% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.32% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 3.26% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.96% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Subaru Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Subaru Corporation should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.47% lower. Subaru Corporation presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Subaru Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.23. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 6.17.

Investors should also note that FUJHY has a PEG ratio of 0.3 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Foreign industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.39.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

