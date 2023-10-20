Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) closed at $8.87, marking a -1.44% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.26%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.73% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 10.82% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 3.67% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Subaru Corporation in its upcoming release.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $30.89 billion, which would represent changes of +46.39% and +8.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Subaru Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.04% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Subaru Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Subaru Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.36. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.47.

It is also worth noting that FUJHY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.28. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.46.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.