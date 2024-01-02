Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) standing at $8.98, reflecting a -0.97% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.64%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 3.52% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.47% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 4%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Subaru Corporation in its upcoming release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Subaru Corporation should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Subaru Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Subaru Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.81 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 6.56 for its industry.

Investors should also note that FUJHY has a PEG ratio of 0.23 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Foreign industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.38.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

