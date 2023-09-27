Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) closed the most recent trading day at $9.89, moving +0.82% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 1.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Subaru Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $30.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +40.21% and +12.25%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Subaru Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Subaru Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Subaru Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.21. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.85.

Meanwhile, FUJHY's PEG ratio is currently 0.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. FUJHY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

