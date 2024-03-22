Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) ended the recent trading session at $11.38, demonstrating a +0.89% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 0.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.34%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Subaru Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Subaru Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.47% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Subaru Corporation presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Subaru Corporation is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.14. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 6.12 for its industry.

Investors should also note that FUJHY has a PEG ratio of 0.29 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.