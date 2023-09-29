Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) closed at $9.79, marking a +0.2% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.2% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Subaru Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date.

FUJHY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $30.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +40.21% and +12.25%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Subaru Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Subaru Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Subaru Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.91, which means Subaru Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, FUJHY's PEG ratio is currently 0.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.55 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

