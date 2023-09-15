Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) closed the most recent trading day at $10.23, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 12.14% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 8.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Subaru Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release.

FUJHY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $30.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +40.21% and +12.25%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Subaru Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Subaru Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Subaru Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.42, so we one might conclude that Subaru Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, FUJHY's PEG ratio is currently 0.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.