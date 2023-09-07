Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) closed at $9.87, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 10.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 2.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Subaru Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $30.89 billion, which would represent changes of +40.21% and +8.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Subaru Corporation should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Subaru Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Subaru Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.26. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.91.

Also, we should mention that FUJHY has a PEG ratio of 0.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Automotive - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

